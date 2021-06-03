Market Analysts see Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] gaining to $1.50. Time to buy?

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] closed the trading session at $8.10 on 06/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.50, while the highest price level was $8.559. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Vertex Energy To Acquire Alabama Refinery and Related Logistics Assets.

Vertex to acquire 100% of Mobile Chemical LP Refinery.

Transforms Vertex into a Leading Independent Refiner of Renewable and Conventional Products.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1037.96 percent and weekly performance of 364.18 percent. The stock has been moved at 980.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 470.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 412.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.01M shares, VTNR reached to a volume of 32535532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.40, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Neutral rating on VTNR stock. On July 22, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for VTNR shares from 3 to 2.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

VTNR stock trade performance evaluation

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 364.18. With this latest performance, VTNR shares gained by 470.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 980.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1091.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.39 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.93, while it was recorded at 6.05 for the last single week of trading, and 1.18 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.35 and a Gross Margin at +8.01. Vertex Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.12.

Return on Total Capital for VTNR is now -14.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.56. Additionally, VTNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 795.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] managed to generate an average of -$96,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vertex Energy Inc. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $72 million, or 16.90% of VTNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 2,516,830, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; TENSILE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.15 million in VTNR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.08 million in VTNR stock with ownership of nearly -2.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:VTNR] by around 4,022,083 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 654,103 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 4,183,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,859,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTNR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,175,110 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 481,796 shares during the same period.