Market Analysts see Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Uniti Group Inc. [NASDAQ: UNIT] price surged by 1.82 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Nareit 2021 REITweek Investor Conference.

Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced that its President, Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Gunderman, is scheduled to participate at the Nareit 2021 REITweek Investor Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 11:00 AM ET on June 8, 2021.

You may access a live webcast of the virtual event on Uniti’s website at www.uniti.com under the Investors tab. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Uniti’s website following the presentation.

A sum of 2697908 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.68M shares. Uniti Group Inc. shares reached a high of $11.21 and dropped to a low of $10.98 until finishing in the latest session at $11.19.

The one-year UNIT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.25. The average equity rating for UNIT stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNIT shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Uniti Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Uniti Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on UNIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uniti Group Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44.

UNIT Stock Performance Analysis:

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.48. With this latest performance, UNIT shares dropped by -0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.29 for Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.92, while it was recorded at 10.95 for the last single week of trading, and 10.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uniti Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.79 and a Gross Margin at +53.60. Uniti Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.97.

Return on Total Capital for UNIT is now 14.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.42. Additionally, UNIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 177.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 103.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] managed to generate an average of -$898,830 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Uniti Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

UNIT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uniti Group Inc. posted -3.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,630.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uniti Group Inc. go to 34.00%.

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,083 million, or 83.20% of UNIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNIT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,477,637, which is approximately 11.705% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,925,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $390.81 million in UNIT stocks shares; and ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $229.12 million in UNIT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uniti Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Uniti Group Inc. [NASDAQ:UNIT] by around 16,033,967 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 18,239,119 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 151,883,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,156,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNIT stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,092,196 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,539,914 shares during the same period.