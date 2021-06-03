Market Analysts see Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [NASDAQ: EYES] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.67% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.07%. The company report on June 1, 2021 that Second Sight Medical Products Announces Results of its 2021 Annual Meeting.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) (the “Company” or “Second Sight”), a leading developer of implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals, announced results of its annual meeting held May 28, 2021.

Second Sight held its annual meeting online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 60.98% of shareholders were present online or by proxy. Shareholders voted on four proposals: (1) electing six (6) members of the Board of Directors, to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders in 2022 and until their successors are duly elected and qualified, (2) ratifying the appointment of Gumbiner Savett Inc. as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2021, (3) approving, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers, and (4) indicating, on an advisory basis, the preferred frequency of shareholder advisory votes on the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers. The Board of Directors of the Company unanimously approved each of the Proposals and recommended that the shareholders approve each of the Proposals up for vote at the meeting. The results are:.

Over the last 12 months, EYES stock rose by 430.00%. The average equity rating for EYES stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $127.20 million, with 23.54 million shares outstanding and 17.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.20M shares, EYES stock reached a trading volume of 3337513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES]:

Dougherty & Company have made an estimate for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2015, representing the official price target for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is set at 0.61 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

EYES Stock Performance Analysis:

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.07. With this latest performance, EYES shares dropped by -21.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 445.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 430.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EYES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.38 for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.91, while it was recorded at 5.38 for the last single week of trading, and 3.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Second Sight Medical Products Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for EYES is now -222.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -331.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -450.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -141.32. Additionally, EYES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 143.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] managed to generate an average of -$1,240,000 per employee.Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

EYES Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EYES.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18 million, or 12.10% of EYES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EYES stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 35.63% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 922,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.89 million in EYES stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.26 million in EYES stock with ownership of nearly 51.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Second Sight Medical Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [NASDAQ:EYES] by around 2,789,537 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 122,557 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 439,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,351,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EYES stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,160,730 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 78,775 shares during the same period.