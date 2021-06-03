Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] moved down -6.48: Why It’s Important

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: YVR] loss -6.48% or -0.14 points to close at $2.02 with a heavy trading volume of 2293092 shares. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Liquid Media Provides Corporate Update.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company”, “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) announced that it has accepted the resignation of Daniel Cruz from his positions on the Board of Directors of Liquid and its affiliates. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Cruz for his years of dedicated services to the Company’s board, and will continue to work with Mr. Cruz on a consultancy basis going forward.

Further to its press release of March 31, 2021, the Company also announces the expiry of its letter of intent with CurrencyWorks Inc. The Company will continue to evaluate and review the possible paths available to it to use blockchain technology and tokenisation (of which NFTs are an element) to provide a novel and durable element of entertainment financing and monetization, and will provide updates in respect of same in the ordinary course.

It opened the trading session at $2.06, the shares rose to $2.13 and dropped to $1.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for YVR points out that the company has recorded 16.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -59.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.71M shares, YVR reached to a volume of 2293092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liquid Media Group Ltd. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for YVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 534.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for YVR stock

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.22. With this latest performance, YVR shares dropped by -9.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.87 for Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.71, while it was recorded at 2.02 for the last single week of trading, and 2.01 for the last 200 days.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] shares currently have an operating margin of -17287.95 and a Gross Margin at -1806.19. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10954.65.

Return on Total Capital for YVR is now -77.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.82. Additionally, YVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.40.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.10% of YVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YVR stocks are: TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) with ownership of 164,803, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.60% of the total institutional ownership; J. GOLDMAN & CO LP, holding 65,636 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in YVR stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.11 million in YVR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liquid Media Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Liquid Media Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:YVR] by around 318,621 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 528,019 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 447,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 398,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YVR stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 318,621 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 43,313 shares during the same period.