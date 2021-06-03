JP Morgan slashes price target on NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN] – find out why.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: NXGN] jumped around 0.21 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $16.80 at the close of the session, up 1.27%. The company report on May 27, 2021 that NextGen Healthcare Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, announced its operating results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2021 ended March 31, 2021.

Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Highlights.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. stock is now -7.89% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NXGN Stock saw the intraday high of $16.81 and lowest of $16.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.80, which means current price is +6.26% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 302.27K shares, NXGN reached a trading volume of 2813060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXGN shares is $21.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for NextGen Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price from $20 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2021, representing the official price target for NextGen Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on NXGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextGen Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXGN in the course of the last twelve months was 11.77.

How has NXGN stock performed recently?

NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.56. With this latest performance, NXGN shares dropped by -10.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.87 for NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.29, while it was recorded at 16.96 for the last single week of trading, and 17.14 for the last 200 days.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.76 and a Gross Margin at +45.06. NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.71.

Return on Total Capital for NXGN is now 4.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.23. Additionally, NXGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN] managed to generate an average of $3,711 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NextGen Healthcare Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 162.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextGen Healthcare Inc. go to 6.51%.

Insider trade positions for NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN]

There are presently around $857 million, or 79.70% of NXGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,476,940, which is approximately 5.278% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,447,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.92 million in NXGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $99.07 million in NXGN stock with ownership of nearly 6.188% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextGen Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:NXGN] by around 3,500,998 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 3,524,752 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 43,971,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,997,337 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXGN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 708,202 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 211,589 shares during the same period.