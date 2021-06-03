Jefferies slashes price target on Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] – find out why.

Tattooed Chef Inc. [NASDAQ: TTCF] traded at a high on 06/02/21, posting a 7.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.29. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Tattooed Chef Launches Vegetable Products in Whole Foods Market Stores Nationwide.

Organic Greens5 and Zucchini Spirals Now Available at Whole Foods.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant-based foods, announced it has launched two of its original vegetable products in Whole Foods Market stores nationwide.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1553424 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tattooed Chef Inc. stands at 6.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.92%.

The market cap for TTCF stock reached $1.95 billion, with 79.42 million shares outstanding and 37.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, TTCF reached a trading volume of 1553424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTCF shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTCF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tattooed Chef Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Tattooed Chef Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tattooed Chef Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTCF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21.

How has TTCF stock performed recently?

Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.38. With this latest performance, TTCF shares gained by 28.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.32 for Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.83, while it was recorded at 22.11 for the last single week of trading, and 20.63 for the last 200 days.

Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.18 and a Gross Margin at +15.93. Tattooed Chef Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.29.

Return on Total Capital for TTCF is now 2.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.93. Additionally, TTCF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] managed to generate an average of $134,498 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Tattooed Chef Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Insider trade positions for Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]

There are presently around $218 million, or 11.80% of TTCF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTCF stocks are: FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 1,856,288, which is approximately -37.741% of the company’s market cap and around 38.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,529,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.62 million in TTCF stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $15.36 million in TTCF stock with ownership of nearly 53.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tattooed Chef Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Tattooed Chef Inc. [NASDAQ:TTCF] by around 2,966,700 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 2,422,299 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,975,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,364,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTCF stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,107,261 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 833,974 shares during the same period.