Goldman slashes price target on Huntsman Corporation [HUN] – find out why.

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] loss -2.25% or -0.66 points to close at $28.61 with a heavy trading volume of 2611535 shares. The company report on June 1, 2021 that Huntsman Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) has published its 2020 corporate sustainability report titled, “Brightening the Horizon: Innovative Solutions for a Low-Carbon Economy,” on its website at Huntsman.com/sustainability. The report highlights many of the ways Huntsman products enable a low-carbon economy and make a positive contribution to society and the environment.

“The pathway to a cleaner environment and more efficient economy runs through Huntsman,” said Brittany Benko, Senior Vice President of Environmental, Health, Safety and Manufacturing Excellence and Corporate Sustainability Officer for Huntsman. “In addition to the improvements we are making in our operations to run more efficiently and reduce both energy and water usage, our products are directly tied to shrinking the environmental footprint of our customers. Our innovative and sustainable solutions move the electric vehicle industry forward, enable wind energy, make airplanes and vehicles more fuel efficient, save water and energy in the textile industry and use recycled plastic to make the most effective energy-saving polyurethane insulation in ‘s marketplace.”.

It opened the trading session at $29.33, the shares rose to $29.35 and dropped to $28.455, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HUN points out that the company has recorded 15.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -70.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, HUN reached to a volume of 2611535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $35.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Huntsman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Huntsman Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $34, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on HUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntsman Corporation is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.53. With this latest performance, HUN shares dropped by -3.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.37 for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.03, while it was recorded at 28.57 for the last single week of trading, and 26.29 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntsman Corporation [HUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.16 and a Gross Margin at +18.28. Huntsman Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.30.

Return on Total Capital for HUN is now 3.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.43. Additionally, HUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] managed to generate an average of $28,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Huntsman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huntsman Corporation posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntsman Corporation go to 11.39%.

There are presently around $5,192 million, or 82.60% of HUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,927,285, which is approximately 1.124% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 18,613,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $532.54 million in HUN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $368.84 million in HUN stock with ownership of nearly 7.12% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntsman Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in Huntsman Corporation [NYSE:HUN] by around 22,464,586 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 19,908,066 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 139,095,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,467,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUN stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,787,552 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,713,460 shares during the same period.