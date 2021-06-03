Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] stock Initiated by SVB Leerink analyst, price target now $7

Genocea Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GNCA] gained 9.25% on the last trading session, reaching $2.48 price per share at the time. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Genocea Provides First Quarter 2021 Corporate Update.

GEN-011 and GEN-009 immuno-oncology programs continue to advance.

Research on Inhibigens™ and SARS-CoV-2 continues to progress.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. represents 66.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $133.87 million with the latest information. GNCA stock price has been found in the range of $2.22 to $2.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 295.49K shares, GNCA reached a trading volume of 2872863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]:

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Genocea Biosciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genocea Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 95.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 82.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

Trading performance analysis for GNCA stock

Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.89. With this latest performance, GNCA shares dropped by -7.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.71 for Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.46, while it was recorded at 2.34 for the last single week of trading, and 2.53 for the last 200 days.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] shares currently have an operating margin of -3457.62. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3216.63.

Return on Total Capital for GNCA is now -120.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -142.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -256.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 265.80. Additionally, GNCA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] managed to generate an average of -$607,139 per employee.Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genocea Biosciences Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNCA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]

There are presently around $79 million, or 59.50% of GNCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNCA stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 10,376,936, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,084,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.61 million in GNCA stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $9.95 million in GNCA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genocea Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Genocea Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GNCA] by around 1,619,114 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,587,616 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 28,630,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,836,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNCA stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 140,505 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 242,111 shares during the same period.