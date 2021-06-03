For Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE], Analyst sees a rise to $88. What next?

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FATE] traded at a low on 06/02/21, posting a -4.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $68.94. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Fate Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer, announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1518288 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fate Therapeutics Inc. stands at 5.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.32%.

The market cap for FATE stock reached $6.45 billion, with 93.43 million shares outstanding and 92.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 985.64K shares, FATE reached a trading volume of 1518288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FATE shares is $111.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FATE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Fate Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on FATE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fate Therapeutics Inc. is set at 5.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for FATE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 160.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.44.

How has FATE stock performed recently?

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.76. With this latest performance, FATE shares dropped by -19.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FATE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.36 for Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.27, while it was recorded at 74.14 for the last single week of trading, and 71.88 for the last 200 days.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] shares currently have an operating margin of -407.47. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -551.59.

Return on Total Capital for FATE is now -34.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.31. Additionally, FATE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] managed to generate an average of -$621,459 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Earnings analysis for Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fate Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -29.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FATE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fate Therapeutics Inc. go to -10.10%.

Insider trade positions for Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]

There are presently around $6,484 million, or 95.59% of FATE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FATE stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 12,957,222, which is approximately 2.593% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,328,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $574.18 million in FATE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $515.36 million in FATE stock with ownership of nearly 10.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fate Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Fate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FATE] by around 13,439,233 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 5,133,029 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 75,480,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,052,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FATE stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,360,832 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 632,959 shares during the same period.