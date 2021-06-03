Five9 Inc. [FIVN] Is Currently -4.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Five9 Inc. [NASDAQ: FIVN] closed the trading session at $166.14 on 06/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $165.18, while the highest price level was $173.62. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Five9 and Mitel Announce Strategic Multi-Year Partnership – Bringing a World-Class and Award-Winning CCaaS-UCaaS Offering to Organizations Across the Globe.

This latest partner announcement continues the acceleration of the Five9 partner footprint within and outside of the US, with a particular focus on EMEA.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced a new strategic partnership with Mitel, a global leader in business communications. Mitel will now feature the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center as its exclusive contact center as a service (CCaaS) partner for its worldwide client base.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.74 percent and weekly performance of -4.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 686.32K shares, FIVN reached to a volume of 1048325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIVN shares is $207.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Five9 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Five9 Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $220, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on FIVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Five9 Inc. is set at 6.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 76.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIVN in the course of the last twelve months was 294.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.50.

Five9 Inc. [FIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.35. With this latest performance, FIVN shares dropped by -8.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.34 for Five9 Inc. [FIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.91, while it was recorded at 174.20 for the last single week of trading, and 157.48 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Five9 Inc. [FIVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.54 and a Gross Margin at +57.42. Five9 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.69.

Return on Total Capital for FIVN is now -0.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Five9 Inc. [FIVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.99. Additionally, FIVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 232.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Five9 Inc. [FIVN] managed to generate an average of -$27,198 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Five9 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Five9 Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Five9 Inc. go to 26.60%.

There are presently around $11,065 million, or 98.21% of FIVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIVN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 9,860,862, which is approximately 3.295% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,464,901 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in FIVN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $675.67 million in FIVN stock with ownership of nearly 12.434% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Five9 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Five9 Inc. [NASDAQ:FIVN] by around 6,705,648 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 5,859,554 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 54,035,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,600,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIVN stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 944,361 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 782,280 shares during the same period.