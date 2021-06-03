Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] moved down -0.84: Why It’s Important

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EDR] slipped around -0.25 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $29.39 at the close of the session, down -0.84%. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Endeavor Releases First Quarter 2021 Results.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global entertainment, sports and content company, released its financial results for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021, and provided guidance for the fiscal year.

Q1 2021 Financial Highlights.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, EDR reached a trading volume of 2709030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]?

UBS have made an estimate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on EDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14.

How has EDR stock performed recently?

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.71.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.73 and a Gross Margin at +40.89. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.83.

Return on Total Capital for EDR is now 0.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,296.27. Additionally, EDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,198.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] managed to generate an average of -$102,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.