CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] Is Currently -4.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ: CTIC] closed the trading session at $2.38 on 06/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.31, while the highest price level was $2.53. The company report on June 2, 2021 that CTI BioPharma Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

– NDA for Pacritinib for the Treatment of Myelofibrosis Patients with Severe Thrombocytopenia Accepted with Priority Review by FDA with PDUFA Target Action Date of November 30, 2021 -.

– Commercialization Activities on Track to Support a Potential Approval and Launch of Pacritinib in the United States in 2021 -.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.09 percent and weekly performance of 2.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, CTIC reached to a volume of 1661419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]:

Stifel have made an estimate for CTI BioPharma Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2020, representing the official price target for CTI BioPharma Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on CTIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CTI BioPharma Corp. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

CTIC stock trade performance evaluation

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.15. With this latest performance, CTIC shares dropped by -2.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.43 for CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.45, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 2.76 for the last 200 days.

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CTIC is now -119.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -164.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -100.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.61. Additionally, CTIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] managed to generate an average of -$2,280,478 per employee.CTI BioPharma Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CTI BioPharma Corp. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -58.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTIC.

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $103 million, or 48.60% of CTIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTIC stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 7,520,600, which is approximately -21.007% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 7,140,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.99 million in CTIC stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $16.49 million in CTIC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CTI BioPharma Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ:CTIC] by around 4,320,036 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 4,597,701 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 34,457,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,375,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTIC stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 347,234 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 941,747 shares during the same period.