Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] Revenue clocked in at $12.69 billion, up 6.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE: ED] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.47% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.31%. The company report on June 2, 2021 that Con Edison Invests In Summer Reliability While Leading The Clean Energy Transition.

Company Spends $1.5 Billion to Upgrade Systems for Summer 2021; Ushering in Renewables, Low-Carbon Technologies; Westchester Residential Bills Could Be Up As Supply Costs Rise.

Con Edison has completed projects throughout New York City and Westchester County to maintain its industry-leading reliability while continuing to lead the state’s shift toward renewables and other clean technologies.

Over the last 12 months, ED stock rose by 2.63%. The one-year Consolidated Edison Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.5. The average equity rating for ED stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.20 billion, with 342.20 million shares outstanding and 341.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, ED stock reached a trading volume of 2678862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ED shares is $74.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ED stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Consolidated Edison Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Consolidated Edison Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $86 to $78, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on ED stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consolidated Edison Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for ED in the course of the last twelve months was 24.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ED Stock Performance Analysis:

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.31. With this latest performance, ED shares dropped by -1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.17 for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.92, while it was recorded at 77.07 for the last single week of trading, and 74.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Consolidated Edison Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.67 and a Gross Margin at +42.90. Consolidated Edison Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.00.

Return on Total Capital for ED is now 6.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.08. Additionally, ED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] managed to generate an average of $78,246 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Consolidated Edison Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

ED Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Consolidated Edison Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Consolidated Edison Inc. go to 2.95%.

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,260 million, or 64.40% of ED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ED stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,500,579, which is approximately -2.133% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,899,748 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.37 billion in ED stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.88 billion in ED stock with ownership of nearly 9.531% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Consolidated Edison Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 417 institutional holders increased their position in Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE:ED] by around 22,490,454 shares. Additionally, 440 investors decreased positions by around 19,861,154 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 169,401,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,752,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ED stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 941,277 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 3,189,882 shares during the same period.