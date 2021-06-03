Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] Revenue clocked in at $25.18 billion, up 67.85% YTD: What’s Next?

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] loss -0.20% or -0.33 points to close at $165.92 with a heavy trading volume of 3099408 shares. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of XL Fleet, Zoom, Capital One, and Alphabet on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL), ZoomVideo Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), Capital One (NYSE: COF), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

It opened the trading session at $167.00, the shares rose to $167.40 and dropped to $164.965, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COF points out that the company has recorded 93.74% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -189.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, COF reached to a volume of 3099408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $163.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 3.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 111.14.

Trading performance analysis for COF stock

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.87. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 10.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 134.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.40 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.33, while it was recorded at 162.92 for the last single week of trading, and 105.98 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.96. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.54.

Return on Total Capital for COF is now 3.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.14. Additionally, COF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] managed to generate an average of $51,938 per employee.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capital One Financial Corporation posted -2.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -31.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to 4.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

There are presently around $68,268 million, or 93.10% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 42,560,097, which is approximately -15.056% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,838,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.95 billion in COF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.77 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly 1.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital One Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 490 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 33,472,656 shares. Additionally, 453 investors decreased positions by around 37,617,654 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 340,358,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 411,449,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,203,344 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 5,498,657 shares during the same period.