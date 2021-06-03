Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] moved up 7.33: Why It’s Important

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [NASDAQ: BGFV] gained 7.33% or 2.38 points to close at $34.87 with a heavy trading volume of 1285769 shares. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation Announces Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results.

Achieves Record First Quarter Sales and Earnings Results.

Same Store Sales Increased 31.8% in FY 2021 First Quarter versus Guidance of 20%.

It opened the trading session at $33.045, the shares rose to $34.91 and dropped to $31.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BGFV points out that the company has recorded 279.64% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1963.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, BGFV reached to a volume of 1285769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGFV shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGFV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $20 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2017, representing the official price target for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16.50 to $18, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on BGFV stock. On October 06, 2016, analysts increased their price target for BGFV shares from 10 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGFV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for BGFV in the course of the last twelve months was 4.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for BGFV stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.88. With this latest performance, BGFV shares gained by 88.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 279.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1515.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGFV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.00 for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.90, while it was recorded at 32.46 for the last single week of trading, and 13.06 for the last 200 days.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.09 and a Gross Margin at +33.54. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.37.

Return on Total Capital for BGFV is now 13.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.29. Additionally, BGFV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] managed to generate an average of $6,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 62.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGFV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation go to -6.54%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV]

There are presently around $346 million, or 45.00% of BGFV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGFV stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 1,136,039, which is approximately -2.448% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 861,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.04 million in BGFV stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $29.76 million in BGFV stock with ownership of nearly 6853.56% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [NASDAQ:BGFV] by around 3,535,290 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 1,689,878 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 4,696,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,921,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGFV stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 861,993 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,203,585 shares during the same period.