B. Riley Securities lifts MarineMax Inc. [HZO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MarineMax Inc. [NYSE: HZO] traded at a low on 06/02/21, posting a -5.83 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $48.48. The company report on May 3, 2021 that MarineMax Acquires Cruisers Yachts.

~Leading American Made Yacht Manufacturer~.

~Strategically Secures and Strengthens Its Product Portfolio~.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1228290 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MarineMax Inc. stands at 4.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.76%.

The market cap for HZO stock reached $1.08 billion, with 22.14 million shares outstanding and 21.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 610.02K shares, HZO reached a trading volume of 1228290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MarineMax Inc. [HZO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HZO shares is $58.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HZO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for MarineMax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for MarineMax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on HZO stock. On June 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HZO shares from 24 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MarineMax Inc. is set at 3.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HZO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for HZO in the course of the last twelve months was 2.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has HZO stock performed recently?

MarineMax Inc. [HZO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.75. With this latest performance, HZO shares dropped by -20.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HZO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.01 for MarineMax Inc. [HZO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.86, while it was recorded at 51.12 for the last single week of trading, and 40.57 for the last 200 days.

MarineMax Inc. [HZO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MarineMax Inc. [HZO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.18 and a Gross Margin at +26.41. MarineMax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.94.

Return on Total Capital for HZO is now 16.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MarineMax Inc. [HZO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.17. Additionally, HZO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MarineMax Inc. [HZO] managed to generate an average of $42,992 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.91.MarineMax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for MarineMax Inc. [HZO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MarineMax Inc. posted 1.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 119.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HZO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MarineMax Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for MarineMax Inc. [HZO]

There are presently around $1,093 million, or 99.50% of HZO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HZO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,164,927, which is approximately 23.143% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,709,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.89 million in HZO stocks shares; and EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $74.72 million in HZO stock with ownership of nearly -7.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MarineMax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in MarineMax Inc. [NYSE:HZO] by around 2,646,616 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 2,662,301 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 17,230,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,538,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HZO stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 682,481 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 777,987 shares during the same period.