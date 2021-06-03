Atlantic American Corporation [AAME] Is Currently 12.87 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Atlantic American Corporation [NASDAQ: AAME] gained 12.87% or 0.57 points to close at $5.00 with a heavy trading volume of 1550831 shares. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Atlantic American Corporation Reports First Quarter Results for 2021.

Atlantic American Corporation (Nasdaq- AAME) reported net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.03 per common share, in the first quarter of 2021 compared to net loss of $8.1 million, or $0.40 per common share, in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in net loss was primarily the result of unrealized gains on equity securities of $0.7 million in the current quarter as compared to unrealized losses on equity securities of $8.5 million in the prior year quarter. Although price levels have generally recovered, the Company’s investment portfolio was significantly impacted during the first quarter of 2020 by material declines in capital markets as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premium revenue for the three month period ended March 31, 2021 increased $0.5 million, or 1.2%, to $46.1 million from $45.6 million in the three month period ended March 31, 2020. The increase in premium revenue was primarily attributable to an increase in the automobile physical damage and automobile liability lines of business in the property and casualty operations. Operating loss (as defined below) decreased $0.6 million to $1.4 million in the three month period ended March 31, 2021 compared to $2.0 million in the three month period ended March 31, 2020. The decrease in operating loss was primarily due to favorable loss experience in the Company’s life and health operations, resulting from improved rate adequacy coupled with a decrease in the number of incurred claims within the Medicare supplement line of business.

It opened the trading session at $4.43, the shares rose to $5.1949 and dropped to $4.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AAME points out that the company has recorded 133.64% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -216.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 567.02K shares, AAME reached to a volume of 1550831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlantic American Corporation is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAME in the course of the last twelve months was 7.66.

Trading performance analysis for AAME stock

Atlantic American Corporation [AAME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.25. With this latest performance, AAME shares gained by 18.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 133.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 156.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.81 for Atlantic American Corporation [AAME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.06, while it was recorded at 4.48 for the last single week of trading, and 3.03 for the last 200 days.

Atlantic American Corporation [AAME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlantic American Corporation [AAME] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.76. Atlantic American Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.23.

Return on Total Capital for AAME is now 10.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atlantic American Corporation [AAME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.75. Additionally, AAME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atlantic American Corporation [AAME] managed to generate an average of $79,536 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Atlantic American Corporation [AAME]

There are presently around $5 million, or 5.10% of AAME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAME stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 517,311, which is approximately -5.267% of the company’s market cap and around 8.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 77,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.39 million in AAME stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.39 million in AAME stock with ownership of nearly 37.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlantic American Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Atlantic American Corporation [NASDAQ:AAME] by around 217,893 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 338,401 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 454,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,010,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAME stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 187,155 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 182,704 shares during the same period.