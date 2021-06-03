Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $40

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ACRS] slipped around -1.9 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $21.74 at the close of the session, down -8.04%. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Aclaris Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, announced that Dr. Neal Walker, President and CEO of Aclaris, will present a company overview at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Management will be available June 1st throughout the day for virtual one-on-one meetings.

A live video webcast of the presentation may be accessed through the “Events” page of the “Investors” section of Aclaris’ website, www.aclaristx.com. The webcast will be archived for at least 30 days on the Aclaris website.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 236.01% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACRS Stock saw the intraday high of $23.83 and lowest of $21.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.38, which means current price is +284.78% above from all time high which was touched on 04/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 587.66K shares, ACRS reached a trading volume of 1031739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACRS shares is $32.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 159.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53.

How has ACRS stock performed recently?

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, ACRS shares dropped by -12.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 550.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1389.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.88 for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.52, while it was recorded at 22.05 for the last single week of trading, and 13.00 for the last 200 days.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -748.52 and a Gross Margin at +20.81. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -789.17.

Return on Total Capital for ACRS is now -77.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.58. Additionally, ACRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] managed to generate an average of -$852,567 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Earnings analysis for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACRS.

Insider trade positions for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]

There are presently around $989 million, or 91.20% of ACRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACRS stocks are: VR ADVISER, LLC with ownership of 3,720,582, which is approximately 90.318% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,569,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.59 million in ACRS stocks shares; and FORESITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT IV, LLC, currently with $73.89 million in ACRS stock with ownership of nearly 257.273% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ACRS] by around 20,402,864 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 6,961,432 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 18,125,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,489,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACRS stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,590,953 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 4,365,661 shares during the same period.