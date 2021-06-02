why The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.09

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] traded at a high on 06/01/21, posting a 0.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $33.99. The company report on June 1, 2021 that MAGNA Appoints Elijah Harris as its First-Ever EVP, Global Digital Partnerships and Media Responsibility.

New Role Bolsters MAGNA Global Leadership Team and Strengthens Global Digital Partnerships and Media Responsibility Practice.

MAGNA, a division of IPG Mediabrands, announced the appointment of Elijah Harris as its first-ever EVP, Global Digital Partnerships and Media Responsibility. In this new role, Harris will be responsible for providing products and services to Mediabrands teams around the globe and lead its relationships as they relate to global digital media platforms and partners. Harris will also be an industry advocate for media responsibility across all media types within Mediabrands. He will report into MAGNA U.S. President, Dani Benowitz. Harris joins MAGNA from Mediabrands agency Reprise, where he was the Global Head of Social.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3720388 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stands at 1.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.24%.

The market cap for IPG stock reached $13.23 billion, with 391.50 million shares outstanding and 390.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.17M shares, IPG reached a trading volume of 3720388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $33.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $24, while MoffettNathanson kept a Buy rating on IPG stock. On October 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for IPG shares from 20 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 10.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has IPG stock performed recently?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, IPG shares gained by 7.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.52 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.02, while it was recorded at 33.39 for the last single week of trading, and 24.28 for the last 200 days.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.06 and a Gross Margin at +11.71. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.87.

Return on Total Capital for IPG is now 12.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.78. Additionally, IPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] managed to generate an average of $6,994 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 14.10%.

Insider trade positions for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]

There are presently around $13,217 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 48,217,364, which is approximately 5.301% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,844,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 billion in IPG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.2 billion in IPG stock with ownership of nearly 5.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 281 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 31,450,562 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 26,108,070 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 334,739,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 392,297,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,318,549 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 3,521,577 shares during the same period.