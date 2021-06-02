why Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.50

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SHIP] gained 3.96% or 0.04 points to close at $1.05 with a heavy trading volume of 4306295 shares. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021.

Highlights of the First Quarter of 2021:.

Net revenues: $20.4 million in Q1 2021, as compared to $13.3 million in Q1 2020, up 53%.

It opened the trading session at $1.0141, the shares rose to $1.05 and dropped to $1.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SHIP points out that the company has recorded 126.05% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -169.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.18M shares, SHIP reached to a volume of 4306295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHIP shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $4, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on SHIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64.

Trading performance analysis for SHIP stock

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.78. With this latest performance, SHIP shares dropped by -4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 126.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.47 for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0276, while it was recorded at 1.0220 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7976 for the last 200 days.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.42 and a Gross Margin at +10.01. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.98.

Return on Total Capital for SHIP is now -0.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 193.45. Additionally, SHIP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] managed to generate an average of -$524,457 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. posted -0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHIP.

An analysis of insider ownership at Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]

There are presently around $3 million, or 1.90% of SHIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHIP stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,994,783, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 59.60% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 456,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.48 million in SHIP stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $0.14 million in SHIP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SHIP] by around 3,047,698 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 523,885 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 488,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,083,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHIP stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,032,698 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 166,551 shares during the same period.