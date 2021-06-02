why Brinker International Inc. [EAT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $78.69

Brinker International Inc. [NYSE: EAT] slipped around -4.1 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $57.35 at the close of the session, down -6.67%. The company report on June 1, 2021 that The Chili’s Chicken Sandwich Is Here To Put All Other Chicken Sandwiches To Shame.

My Chili’s Rewards members can salivate and devour the new Chili’s Chicken Sandwich dripping with our new Secret Sauce from June 1-30 on our exclusive 3 for $10 menu.

The Chili’s Chicken Sandwich is here. For a limited time only that is, and it’s serious about being the best. Because we only serve the best to our Guests here at Chili’s® Grill & Bar. Starting, My Chili’s Rewards (MCR) members across the nation can enjoy the new delectable, hand-battered, hand-breaded, and made-to-perfection chicken sandwich on our exclusive 3 for $10 menu through June 30. Oh, and did we mention our new Secret Sauce that’s so craveably addictive your taste buds are going to beg for more?.

Brinker International Inc. stock is now 1.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EAT Stock saw the intraday high of $60.63 and lowest of $57.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 78.33, which means current price is +7.80% above from all time high which was touched on 03/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 859.59K shares, EAT reached a trading volume of 2249878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brinker International Inc. [EAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAT shares is $78.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Brinker International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Brinker International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on EAT stock. On December 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for EAT shares from 60 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brinker International Inc. is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAT in the course of the last twelve months was 15.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has EAT stock performed recently?

Brinker International Inc. [EAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.66. With this latest performance, EAT shares dropped by -14.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.22 for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.05, while it was recorded at 60.66 for the last single week of trading, and 57.01 for the last 200 days.

Brinker International Inc. [EAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brinker International Inc. [EAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.57 and a Gross Margin at +8.00. Brinker International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.79.

Return on Total Capital for EAT is now 9.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.20. Additionally, EAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 124.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brinker International Inc. [EAT] managed to generate an average of $392 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 39.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.54.Brinker International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brinker International Inc. posted -0.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brinker International Inc. go to 47.34%.

Insider trade positions for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]

There are presently around $2,585 million, or 99.80% of EAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,886,695, which is approximately 0.332% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,009,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $287.27 million in EAT stocks shares; and TREMBLANT CAPITAL GROUP, currently with $133.02 million in EAT stock with ownership of nearly -4.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brinker International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Brinker International Inc. [NYSE:EAT] by around 6,050,792 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 8,140,806 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 30,884,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,075,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAT stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,540,449 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,633,321 shares during the same period.