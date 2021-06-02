Western Copper and Gold Corporation [WRN] Is Currently -4.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Western Copper and Gold Corporation [AMEX: WRN] loss -4.96% or -0.13 points to close at $2.49 with a heavy trading volume of 1718057 shares. The company report on May 31, 2021 that Western Copper and Gold Announces Completion of C$25.6 Million Strategic Investment by Rio Tinto.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (“Western” or the “Company”) (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces it has completed its previously announced C$25.6 million strategic investment by Rio Tinto Canada Inc. (“Rio Tinto”), to advance the Company’s copper-gold Casino Project in the Yukon.

Rio Tinto acquired 11,808,490 common shares at a price of C$2.17 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$25.6 million, resulting in Rio Tinto owning approximately 8.0% of Western’s outstanding shares.

It opened the trading session at $2.62, the shares rose to $2.62 and dropped to $2.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WRN points out that the company has recorded 100.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -232.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 901.16K shares, WRN reached to a volume of 1718057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Western Copper and Gold Corporation [WRN]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2017, representing the official price target for Western Copper and Gold Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Copper and Gold Corporation is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.09.

Trading performance analysis for WRN stock

Western Copper and Gold Corporation [WRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.46. With this latest performance, WRN shares gained by 74.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 201.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.99 for Western Copper and Gold Corporation [WRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.59, while it was recorded at 2.43 for the last single week of trading, and 1.35 for the last 200 days.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation [WRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for WRN is now -4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Copper and Gold Corporation [WRN] managed to generate an average of -$338,893 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Western Copper and Gold Corporation [WRN]

There are presently around $40 million, or 14.39% of WRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,114,600, which is approximately -5.139% of the company’s market cap and around 8.62% of the total institutional ownership; CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 3,698,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.21 million in WRN stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $7.97 million in WRN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Copper and Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Western Copper and Gold Corporation [AMEX:WRN] by around 1,003,918 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,714,323 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 13,395,205 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,113,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 181,496 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,082,150 shares during the same period.