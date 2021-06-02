Wedbush lifts Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BDTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.89% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.42%. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Black Diamond Therapeutics Presents Phase 1 Pharmacokinetic, Safety, and Preliminary Efficacy Data of BDTX-189 in Advanced Solid Tumors Harboring EGFR or HER2 Alterations.

Once-daily (QD) dose escalation completed; pharmacokinetic (PK) profile consistent with design principles and preclinical predictions.

Generally well-tolerated with medically manageable toxicities observed; safety profile compares favorably in the context of other agents in the class; preliminary recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) selected for the QD regimen.

Over the last 12 months, BDTX stock dropped by -68.28%. The average equity rating for BDTX stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $474.39 million, with 36.12 million shares outstanding and 35.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 608.64K shares, BDTX stock reached a trading volume of 1097597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX]:

Wedbush have made an estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on BDTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.73 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.71.

BDTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.42. With this latest performance, BDTX shares dropped by -52.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.88 for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.30, while it was recorded at 13.26 for the last single week of trading, and 28.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for BDTX is now -29.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.84. Additionally, BDTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX] managed to generate an average of -$921,288 per employee.Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.90 and a Current Ratio set at 15.90.

BDTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDTX.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $382 million, or 99.90% of BDTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDTX stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 3,449,845, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 2,589,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.98 million in BDTX stocks shares; and BELLEVUE GROUP AG, currently with $29.43 million in BDTX stock with ownership of nearly 59.872% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:BDTX] by around 4,562,093 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 4,079,770 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 20,457,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,098,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDTX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 675,375 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,601,654 shares during the same period.