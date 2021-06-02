Wall Street Analyst Upgrade United States Steel Corporation [X]. What else is Wall St. saying

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] traded at a low on 05/28/21, posting a -0.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $25.93. The company report on April 30, 2021 that United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.01 per share of U. S. Steel Common Stock. The dividend is payable on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on Monday, May 10, 2021.

Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and a leading steel producer. Together with its subsidiary Big River Steel and an unwavering focus on safety, the company’s customer-centric Best of BothSM world-competitive integrated and mini mill technology strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17316251 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United States Steel Corporation stands at 4.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.03%.

The market cap for X stock reached $7.03 billion, with 269.66 million shares outstanding and 267.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.95M shares, X reached a trading volume of 17316251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United States Steel Corporation [X]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $23.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $15 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2021, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on X stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40.

How has X stock performed recently?

United States Steel Corporation [X] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.27. With this latest performance, X shares gained by 15.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 222.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.06 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.96, while it was recorded at 24.92 for the last single week of trading, and 16.29 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corporation [X] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.24 and a Gross Margin at -4.39. United States Steel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.96.

Return on Total Capital for X is now -8.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United States Steel Corporation [X] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.94. Additionally, X Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United States Steel Corporation [X] managed to generate an average of -$49,893 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for United States Steel Corporation [X]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United States Steel Corporation posted -2.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for United States Steel Corporation [X]

There are presently around $4,677 million, or 67.30% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,325,203, which is approximately 32.879% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,784,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $590.8 million in X stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $290.94 million in X stock with ownership of nearly 23.832% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Steel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 56,214,855 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 11,638,480 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 112,503,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,356,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,452,535 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 4,419,937 shares during the same period.