Wall Street Analyst Resumed L Brands Inc. [LB]. What else is Wall St. saying

L Brands Inc. [NYSE: LB] jumped around 0.92 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $70.79 at the close of the session, up 1.32%. The company report on June 2, 2021 that Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation of L Brands, Inc.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces its investigation of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) concerning the Company and its directors’ and officers’ possible violations of state laws.

If you purchased L Brands stock, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Tom Kennedy of GPM, 230 Park Avenue, Suite 358, New York, NY 10169, at tkennedy@glancylaw.com, or at 212-682-5340. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased and held.

L Brands Inc. stock is now 90.35% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LB Stock saw the intraday high of $70.89 and lowest of $69.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 71.99, which means current price is +96.12% above from all time high which was touched on 05/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, LB reached a trading volume of 4542553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about L Brands Inc. [LB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LB shares is $77.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for L Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for L Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $65, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on LB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for L Brands Inc. is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for LB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for LB in the course of the last twelve months was 12.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has LB stock performed recently?

L Brands Inc. [LB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.92. With this latest performance, LB shares gained by 7.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 327.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.87 for L Brands Inc. [LB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.48, while it was recorded at 68.98 for the last single week of trading, and 45.89 for the last 200 days.

L Brands Inc. [LB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and L Brands Inc. [LB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.84 and a Gross Margin at +41.21. L Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.12.

Return on Total Capital for LB is now 22.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.06. Additionally, LB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, L Brands Inc. [LB] managed to generate an average of $9,144 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.L Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for L Brands Inc. [LB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, L Brands Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 159.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for L Brands Inc. go to 20.20%.

Insider trade positions for L Brands Inc. [LB]

There are presently around $15,595 million, or 80.50% of LB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LB stocks are: LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 26,265,094, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,728,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in LB stocks shares; and EGERTON CAPITAL (UK) LLP, currently with $1.12 billion in LB stock with ownership of nearly 0.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in L Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 283 institutional holders increased their position in L Brands Inc. [NYSE:LB] by around 35,018,272 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 30,110,205 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 155,166,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,294,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LB stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,801,910 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,050,104 shares during the same period.