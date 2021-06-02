Wall Street Analyst Initiated Compass Inc. [COMP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Compass Inc. [NYSE: COMP] price plunged by -3.79 percent to reach at -$0.51. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Compass Reports 80% Revenue Growth in First Quarter as a Public Company.

Strong Operational and Platform Results Yield Market Share Gains.

1Q21 Financial Highlights:.

A sum of 1106275 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.40M shares. Compass Inc. shares reached a high of $13.585 and dropped to a low of $12.79 until finishing in the latest session at $12.93.

The one-year COMP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.23. The average equity rating for COMP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Compass Inc. [COMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMP shares is $22.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Compass Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Compass Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on COMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18.

COMP Stock Performance Analysis:

Compass Inc. [COMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.44.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.22 for Compass Inc. [COMP], while it was recorded at 13.27 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Compass Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compass Inc. [COMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.07 and a Gross Margin at +10.50. Compass Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.26.

Return on Total Capital for COMP is now -21.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compass Inc. [COMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.14. Additionally, COMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Compass Inc. [COMP] managed to generate an average of -$100,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.62.Compass Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.