United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] is 11.39% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE: UMC] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $9.55 during the day while it closed the day at $9.39. The company report on June 1, 2021 that UMC Pledges Net Zero Emissions by 2050.

First Semiconductor Foundry to Commit Net Zero, not only Joining RE100 but also Driving Supply Chain to Support.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”) announced its pledge to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and to take concrete steps to Net Zero Action as the first semiconductor foundry globally. UMC is ardently responding to the Paris Climate Agreement goal and pursuing efforts to limit the global warming not exceeding 1.5°C. In the meantime, UMC has obtained admission into RE100, becoming the second semiconductor wafer foundry in this initiative, and committed to use 100% renewable energy by 2050 by setting progressive goals of 15% by 2025 and 30% by 2030. Additionally, UMC is teaming up with more than 500 suppliers, including Applied Materials, Inc (AMAT), Tokyo Electron Limited (TEL), and Photonics DNP Semiconductor Mask Corp. (PDMC), in cutting carbon emissions with the goal of a 20% reduction and raising renewable energy to 20% of total power consumption by 2030 in UMC supply chain. Together with its suppliers, UMC aims to build a low-carbon and sustainable supply chain.

United Microelectronics Corporation stock has also gained 7.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UMC stock has declined by -0.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.72% and gained 11.39% year-on date.

The market cap for UMC stock reached $22.59 billion, with 2.44 billion shares outstanding and 2.29 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.70M shares, UMC reached a trading volume of 5130514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMC shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for United Microelectronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for United Microelectronics Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Microelectronics Corporation is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

UMC stock trade performance evaluation

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.56. With this latest performance, UMC shares dropped by -5.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 263.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.65 for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.22, while it was recorded at 9.22 for the last single week of trading, and 7.53 for the last 200 days.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.91 and a Gross Margin at +19.92. United Microelectronics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.51.

Return on Total Capital for UMC is now 5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.02. Additionally, UMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.80.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.United Microelectronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Microelectronics Corporation posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Microelectronics Corporation go to 19.50%.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in United Microelectronics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE:UMC] by around 20,679,429 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 13,649,585 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 62,653,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,982,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMC stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,890,306 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,112,552 shares during the same period.