STERIS plc [STE] Revenue clocked in at $3.11 billion, down -0.59% YTD: What’s Next?

STERIS plc [NYSE: STE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.27% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.83%. The company report on May 19, 2021 that STERIS Plc (Ireland) to Host Earnings Call.

STERIS Plc (Ireland) (NYSE:STE) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78437.

Over the last 12 months, STE stock rose by 13.75%. The one-year STERIS plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.08. The average equity rating for STE stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.09 billion, with 85.35 million shares outstanding and 85.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 682.77K shares, STE stock reached a trading volume of 3681769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on STERIS plc [STE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STE shares is $227.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for STERIS plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for STERIS plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on STE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STERIS plc is set at 3.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for STE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for STE in the course of the last twelve months was 50.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

STE Stock Performance Analysis:

STERIS plc [STE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.83. With this latest performance, STE shares dropped by -10.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.14 for STERIS plc [STE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 200.17, while it was recorded at 191.14 for the last single week of trading, and 185.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into STERIS plc Fundamentals:

STERIS plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

STE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, STERIS plc posted 1.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STERIS plc go to 10.00%.

STERIS plc [STE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,550 million, or 98.00% of STE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,689,709, which is approximately 7.363% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,708,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in STE stocks shares; and WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.29 billion in STE stock with ownership of nearly 2.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in STERIS plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 281 institutional holders increased their position in STERIS plc [NYSE:STE] by around 9,558,889 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 4,594,985 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 67,321,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,475,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STE stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 978,357 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 699,577 shares during the same period.