Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] Revenue clocked in at $218.10 million, up 28.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE: RCL] price surged by 3.20 percent to reach at $2.98. The company report on June 1, 2021 that Silversea Continues To Lead Restart Of Ultra-Luxury Cruising With New Alaska And Iceland Sailings In July.

Following the announcement of voyages in Greece and the Galápagos from June, Silversea is set to become the first ultra-luxury cruise line to operate in Alaska this summer, and will also sail all-Icelandic voyages amid strong guest demand.

Silversea Cruises, the first cruise line to return to global ultra-luxury cruising with voyages in Greece and the Galápagos from June, has announced new summer voyages in Alaska and Iceland, starting in July 2021. With the passage of the U.S. Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, which enables cruises to Alaska without required stops in Canada, Silver Muse will resume round-trip sailings from Seattle starting July 29, making Silversea the first ultra-luxury cruise line to operate in Alaska this summer. Silver Shadow will circumnavigate Iceland with the launch of new all-Icelandic itineraries, returning to Northern Europe with three 10-day voyages from Reykjavik, beginning July 30.

A sum of 3895773 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.64M shares. Royal Caribbean Group shares reached a high of $97.535 and dropped to a low of $94.905 until finishing in the latest session at $96.25.

The one-year RCL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.2. The average equity rating for RCL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $93.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Group is set at 3.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 114.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.69.

RCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.09. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 10.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.83 for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.91, while it was recorded at 93.15 for the last single week of trading, and 75.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Royal Caribbean Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.80 and a Gross Margin at -80.83. Royal Caribbean Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -262.47.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now -11.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.24. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] managed to generate an average of -$68,205 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Royal Caribbean Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

RCL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Royal Caribbean Group posted -6.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCL.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,360 million, or 67.80% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,623,560, which is approximately 15.612% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 22,080,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.13 billion in RCL stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.42 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 18.56% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 393 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE:RCL] by around 31,719,453 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 12,972,749 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 125,279,061 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,971,263 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,598,768 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 2,237,184 shares during the same period.