Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB] moved down -28.75: Why It’s Important

Provention Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: PRVB] closed the trading session at $7.61 on 05/28/21. The day's price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.42, while the highest price level was $9.50.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -55.08 percent and weekly performance of -0.91 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -40.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, PRVB reached to a volume of 10364903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB]:

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Provention Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $27 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Provention Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $26, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on PRVB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Provention Bio Inc. is set at 1.00 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

PRVB stock trade performance evaluation

Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.91. With this latest performance, PRVB shares dropped by -1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.25 for Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.74, while it was recorded at 8.81 for the last single week of trading, and 12.97 for the last 200 days.

Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PRVB is now -102.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -101.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.71. Additionally, PRVB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.64.

Provention Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Provention Bio Inc. posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRVB.

Provention Bio Inc. [PRVB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $179 million, or 40.20% of PRVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRVB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,463,109, which is approximately 13.696% of the company’s market cap and around 19.02% of the total institutional ownership; GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, holding 3,109,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.67 million in PRVB stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $21.7 million in PRVB stock with ownership of nearly -32.486% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Provention Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Provention Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:PRVB] by around 4,713,439 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 3,522,584 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 15,334,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,570,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRVB stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,077,906 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 914,094 shares during the same period.