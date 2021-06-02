PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] moved down -6.32: Why It’s Important

PLBY Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PLBY] loss -6.32% on the last trading session, reaching $42.69 price per share at the time. The company report on May 26, 2021 that PLBY Group Announces Successful Completion of Debt Refinancing.

New term loan expected to reduce annual debt service by over $13 million Debt maturity extended to May 2027.

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (“PLBY Group” or the “Company”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, announced the successful completion of the refinancing of their existing credit facility through a $160 million senior secured term loan maturing in May 2027.

PLBY Group Inc. represents 29.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.42 billion with the latest information. PLBY stock price has been found in the range of $42.00 to $46.5962.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, PLBY reached a trading volume of 1650218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLBY shares is $47.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLBY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for PLBY Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for PLBY Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $26, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on PLBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PLBY Group Inc. is set at 5.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11.

Trading performance analysis for PLBY stock

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.47. With this latest performance, PLBY shares dropped by -14.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 323.69% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.76 for PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.49, while it was recorded at 43.95 for the last single week of trading.

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for PLBY is now -3.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] managed to generate an average of -$530,901 per employee.PLBY Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]

There are presently around $437 million, or 80.80% of PLBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLBY stocks are: FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC with ownership of 3,625,202, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., holding 1,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.69 million in PLBY stocks shares; and OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD, currently with $39.14 million in PLBY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PLBY Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in PLBY Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PLBY] by around 8,191,954 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,541,576 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 495,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,229,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLBY stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,635,371 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,115,981 shares during the same period.