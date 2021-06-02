Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT] moved up 17.50: Why It’s Important

Performant Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: PFMT] closed the trading session at $3.76 on 06/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.22, while the highest price level was $3.90. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Performant Financial Corporation Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2021.

Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT), (the “Company”), a leading provider of technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States, reported the following financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021:.

First Quarter Financial Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 326.79 percent and weekly performance of 40.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 386.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 79.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 150.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, PFMT reached to a volume of 1331039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT]:

Compass Point have made an estimate for Performant Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $3 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2016, representing the official price target for Performant Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $3.50, while Compass Point kept a Neutral rating on PFMT stock. On February 27, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for PFMT shares from 10 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Performant Financial Corporation is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFMT in the course of the last twelve months was 14.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PFMT stock trade performance evaluation

Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.82. With this latest performance, PFMT shares gained by 79.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 386.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 559.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.69 for Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.24, while it was recorded at 3.19 for the last single week of trading, and 1.35 for the last 200 days.

Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.34 and a Gross Margin at +8.36. Performant Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.97.

Return on Total Capital for PFMT is now 11.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.57. Additionally, PFMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT] managed to generate an average of -$11,024 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Performant Financial Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Performant Financial Corporation posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Performant Financial Corporation go to 20.00%.

Performant Financial Corporation [PFMT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $71 million, or 43.60% of PFMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFMT stocks are: PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 12,545,261, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.00% of the total institutional ownership; MILL ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,479,615 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.13 million in PFMT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $4.61 million in PFMT stock with ownership of nearly -8.331% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Performant Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Performant Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:PFMT] by around 1,870,221 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 202,387 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 20,138,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,211,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFMT stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,082,502 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 25,909 shares during the same period.