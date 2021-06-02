Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK] Stock trading around $9.83 per share: What’s Next?

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PRTK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.59% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.18%. The company report on June 2, 2021 that Paratek Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases and other public health threats for civilian, government and military use, announced that on May 28, 2021, the Company granted stock options to six new employees of the Company. These awards were granted pursuant to the Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2017 Inducement Plan, as amended, which was approved by the Company’s board of directors on June 15, 2017, under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ Listing Rules, for equity grants to employees entering into employment or returning to employment after a bona fide period of non-employment with the Company, as an inducement material to such individuals entering into employment with the Company.

The stock options are to acquire, in the aggregate, 4,800 shares of the Company’s common stock at a per share exercise price of $8.22, the closing sales price on May 28, 2021, and shall vest over a four-year vesting period, under which 25% of the shares will vest after 12 months of employment, with the remaining shares vesting monthly thereafter over the remaining 36-month period, subject to the employee’s continuous service. The restricted stock units are to acquire, in the aggregate, 20,100 shares of the Company’s common stock and shall vest upon the conclusion of a 36-month vesting period, under which one hundred percent 100% of the restricted stock units will vest after 36 months of employment, subject to the employee’s continuous service. The stock options and restricted stock units are subject to the terms and conditions of the Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2017 Inducement Plan, as amended, and the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement and restricted stock unit award agreement covering each grant.About Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use.The Company’s lead commercial product, NUZYRA (omadacycline), is an oral and intravenous antibiotic available in the U.S. for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Paratek has a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab for the development and commercialization of omadacycline in the greater China region and retains all remaining global rights.Paratek exclusively licensed U.S. rights and rights to the greater China territory for SEYSARA® (sarecycline), a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris, to Almirall, LLC (Almirall). Paratek retains the development and commercialization rights for sarecycline in the rest of the world.In 2019, Paratek was awarded a contract from BARDA, valued at ~$285 million, to support the development and U.S.-based manufacturing of NUZYRA for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax.For more information, visit www.ParatekPharma.com or follow @ParatekPharma on Twitter.About NUZYRA NUZYRA (omadacycline) is a novel antibiotic with both once-daily oral and intravenous (IV) formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). The oral-only dose for CABP has an initial dose of 300 mg twice on day one and 300 mg once daily thereafter for a total of seven to 14 days. A modernized tetracycline, NUZYRA is specifically designed to overcome tetracycline resistance and exhibits activity across a spectrum of bacteria, including Gram-positive, Gram-negative, atypicals, and other drug-resistant strains.Indications and Usage NUZYRA is a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of adult patients with the following infections caused by susceptible microorganisms:Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) caused by the following: Streptococcus pneumoniae, Staphylococcus aureus (methicillin-susceptible isolates), Haemophilus influenzae, Haemophilus parainfluenzae, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Legionella pneumophila, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and Chlamydophila pneumoniae.Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) caused by the following: Staphylococcus aureus (methicillin-susceptible and -resistant isolates), Staphylococcus lugdunensis, Streptococcus pyogenes, Streptococcus anginosus grp. (includes S. anginosus, S. intermedius, and S. constellatus), Enterococcus faecalis, Enterobacter cloacae, and Klebsiella pneumoniae.Usage To reduce the development of drug-resistant bacteria and maintain the effectiveness of NUZYRA and other antibacterial drugs, NUZYRA should be used only to treat or prevent infections that are proven or strongly suspected to be caused by susceptible bacteria.Important Safety InformationContraindications NUZYRA is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to omadacycline or tetracycline class antibacterial drugs, or to any of the excipients.Warnings and Precautions Mortality imbalance was observed in the CABP clinical trial with eight deaths (2%) occurring in patients treated with NUZYRA compared to four deaths (1%) in patients treated with moxifloxacin. The cause of the mortality imbalance has not been established. All deaths, in both treatment arms, occurred in patients > 65 years of age; most patients had multiple comorbidities. The causes of death varied and included worsening and/or complications of infection and underlying conditions. Closely monitor clinical response to therapy in CABP patients, particularly in those at higher risk for mortality.The use of NUZYRA during tooth development (last half of pregnancy, infancy and childhood to the age of eight years) may cause permanent discoloration of the teeth (yellow-gray-brown) and enamel hypoplasia.The use of NUZYRA during the second and third trimester of pregnancy, infancy and childhood up to the age of eight years may cause reversible inhibition of bone growth.Hypersensitivity reactions have been reported with NUZYRA. Life-threatening hypersensitivity (anaphylactic) reactions have been reported with other tetracycline-class antibacterial drugs. NUZYRA is structurally similar to other tetracycline-class antibacterial drugs and is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to tetracycline-class antibacterial drugs. Discontinue NUZYRA if an allergic reaction occurs.Clostridium difficile associated diarrhea (CDAD) has been reported with use of nearly all antibacterial agents and may range in severity from mild diarrhea to fatal colitis. Evaluate if diarrhea occurs.NUZYRA is structurally similar to tetracycline-class of antibacterial drugs and may have similar adverse reactions. Adverse reactions including photosensitivity, pseudotumor cerebri, and anti-anabolic action which has led to increased BUN, azotemia, acidosis, hyperphosphatemia, pancreatitis, and abnormal liver function tests, have been reported for other tetracycline-class antibacterial drugs, and may occur with NUZYRA. Discontinue NUZYRA if any of these adverse reactions are suspected.Prescribing NUZYRA in the absence of a proven or strongly suspected bacterial infection is unlikely to provide benefit to the patient and increases the risk of the development of drug-resistant bacteria.Adverse Reactions The most common adverse reactions (incidence =2%) are nausea, vomiting, infusion site reactions, alanine aminotransferase increased, aspartate aminotransferase increased, gamma-glutamyl transferase increased, hypertension, headache, diarrhea, insomnia, and constipation.Drug Interactions Patients who are on anticoagulant therapy may require downward adjustment of their anticoagulant dosage while taking NUZYRA.Absorption of tetracyclines, including NUZYRA is impaired by antacids containing aluminum, calcium, or magnesium, bismuth subsalicylate and iron containing preparations.Use in Specific Populations Lactation: Breastfeeding is not recommended during treatment with NUZYRA.To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. at 1-833-727-2835 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.Please see full Prescribing Information for NUZYRA at www.NUZYRA.com.For more information, visit www.ParatekPharma.com or follow @ParatekPharma on Twitter.CONTACT:Investor and Media Relations: Ben Strain 617-807-6688 ir@ParatekPharma.com .

Over the last 12 months, PRTK stock rose by 114.63%. The average equity rating for PRTK stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $471.45 million, with 46.66 million shares outstanding and 42.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 394.63K shares, PRTK stock reached a trading volume of 3110941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK]:

WBB Securities have made an estimate for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $22, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on PRTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.51.

PRTK Stock Performance Analysis:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.18. With this latest performance, PRTK shares gained by 28.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.66 for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.68, while it was recorded at 8.51 for the last single week of trading, and 6.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -160.91 and a Gross Margin at +80.33. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -205.74.

Return on Total Capital for PRTK is now -40.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.77. Additionally, PRTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 167.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 142.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK] managed to generate an average of -$490,056 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

PRTK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -783.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRTK.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $199 million, or 54.90% of PRTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRTK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,478,440, which is approximately 0.902% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; OMEGA FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,600,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.38 million in PRTK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $18.04 million in PRTK stock with ownership of nearly -0.968% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:PRTK] by around 1,673,622 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 1,359,249 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 21,123,625 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,156,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRTK stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 219,246 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 393,422 shares during the same period.