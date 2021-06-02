Moxian Inc. [MOXC] is 668.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Moxian Inc. [NASDAQ: MOXC] traded at a low on 05/28/21, posting a -37.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.60. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Moxian terminates proposed merger with Btab Group, Inc.

Moxian, Inc. (“Moxian” or the “Company”) (MOXC), an offline-to-online (O2O) social media services and Internet media marketing services provider, announces that its proposed merger with Btab Group Inc., (“Btab”) has been terminated by mutual consent, as provided for in the terms of the Share Exchange Agreement signed on August 27, 2020.

The Company also announces the resignations of Mr. James Tan Meng Dong and Dr. David Cheang Sien Chan, both Singaporeans, from the Board with effect from February 28, 2021. The Board now comprises Mr. Hao Qinghu as the CEO of the Company and three other independent directors, Mr. Lionel Choong Khuat Leok, Mr. William Yap Guan Hong and Ms Wendy Wang Yingjie, all of whom have been in office since 2019.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8089664 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Moxian Inc. stands at 39.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 22.48%.

The market cap for MOXC stock reached $327.54 million, with 16.19 million shares outstanding and 10.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, MOXC reached a trading volume of 8089664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Moxian Inc. [MOXC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moxian Inc. is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 545.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 75.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has MOXC stock performed recently?

Moxian Inc. [MOXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.55. With this latest performance, MOXC shares gained by 75.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 679.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1634.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.51 for Moxian Inc. [MOXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.08, while it was recorded at 15.14 for the last single week of trading, and 3.04 for the last 200 days.

Moxian Inc. [MOXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moxian Inc. [MOXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.68. Moxian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.68.

Return on Total Capital for MOXC is now 10.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Moxian Inc. [MOXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.71. Additionally, MOXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moxian Inc. [MOXC] managed to generate an average of $9,090 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Moxian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Moxian Inc. [MOXC]

There are presently around $4 million, or 1.80% of MOXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOXC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 240,900, which is approximately 1559.548% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 46,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.49 million in MOXC stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $0.2 million in MOXC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Moxian Inc. [NASDAQ:MOXC] by around 275,928 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 25,819 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 49,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOXC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,884 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 19,533 shares during the same period.