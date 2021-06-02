Market cap of TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] reaches 507.75M – now what?

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ: TXMD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.31% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.46%. The company report on May 25, 2021 that TherapeuticsMD Announces Submission of Low Dose BIJUVA® 0.5 mg/100 mg Supplemental New Drug Application to FDA.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD), an innovative, leading women’s healthcare company, announced that the Company submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (“sNDA”) for BIJUVA (estradiol and progesterone) capsules, 0.5 mg/100 mg, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).

The Company expects to learn of the acceptance of the sNDA upon receipt of the Filing Review Notification from the FDA, approximately 74 days after submission. If accepted, the Company expects that the review time under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) will be within ten months of receipt by the FDA, approximately March 21, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, TXMD stock rose by 5.04%. The average equity rating for TXMD stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $507.75 million, with 393.19 million shares outstanding and 361.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.45M shares, TXMD stock reached a trading volume of 4318400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TherapeuticsMD Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.00.

TXMD Stock Performance Analysis:

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.46. With this latest performance, TXMD shares gained by 3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.07 for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2273, while it was recorded at 1.2240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4084 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TherapeuticsMD Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -239.76 and a Gross Margin at +73.77. TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -282.90.

Return on Total Capital for TXMD is now -91.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -109.45. Additionally, TXMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 199.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 136.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] managed to generate an average of -$458,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

TXMD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. go to 17.60%.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $218 million, or 45.90% of TXMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27,597,421, which is approximately 28.844% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 18,312,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.89 million in TXMD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $22.61 million in TXMD stock with ownership of nearly 37.413% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TherapeuticsMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ:TXMD] by around 33,472,572 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 20,431,254 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 120,240,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,144,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXMD stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,591,900 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 12,826,545 shares during the same period.