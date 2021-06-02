Market cap of Shineco Inc. [TYHT] reaches 53.99M – now what?

Shineco Inc. [NASDAQ: TYHT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -41.01% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -53.24%. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Shineco, Inc. Announces Appointment of New CEO.

Shineco, Inc. (“Shineco” or the “Company”; NASDAQ: TYHT), a producer and distributor of Chinese herbal medicines, organic agricultural and hemp products, announced that Mr. Guocong Zhou had step down as CEO of the Company, effective May 5, 2021. He was succeeded by Ms. Ou Yang, who has extensive experience in the capital market and the healthcare industry, on May 6, 2021.

Ms. Ou Yang has served as a partner of Wuhan Sinopharm Optical Valley Capital Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation and an equity investment institution focusing on the medical and healthcare field, since January 2020 and has been responsible for the investment and post-investment management of the funds managed by the company. From May 2014 to December 2019, Ms. Yang worked at multiple fund management companies and investment companies under Northeast Securities Co., Ltd (SHE: 000686), in various roles, including general manager, deputy general manager, director, and member of investment committee, and was in charge of or participated in the investment of buyout funds in the United States and Europe. Ms. Yang obtained her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in Finance from Jilin University School of Economics in 2006 and 2008, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, TYHT stock rose by 107.68%.

The market cap for the stock reached $53.99 million, with 3.19 million shares outstanding and 3.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 403.69K shares, TYHT stock reached a trading volume of 1509218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Shineco Inc. [TYHT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shineco Inc. is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TYHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79.

TYHT Stock Performance Analysis:

Shineco Inc. [TYHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -53.24. With this latest performance, TYHT shares dropped by -16.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 152.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TYHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.70 for Shineco Inc. [TYHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.40, while it was recorded at 13.42 for the last single week of trading, and 4.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shineco Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shineco Inc. [TYHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.77 and a Gross Margin at +25.90. Shineco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.05.

Return on Total Capital for TYHT is now -4.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shineco Inc. [TYHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.34. Additionally, TYHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shineco Inc. [TYHT] managed to generate an average of -$20,845 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Shineco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Shineco Inc. [TYHT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.60% of TYHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TYHT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 146,714, which is approximately 2.372% of the company’s market cap and around 14.10% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 16,959 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in TYHT stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $99000.0 in TYHT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Shineco Inc. [NASDAQ:TYHT] by around 37,274 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 143,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TYHT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,874 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.