Market Analysts see QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gaining to $57. Time to buy?

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] price plunged by -1.37 percent to reach at -$0.36. The company report on May 24, 2021 that QuantumScape Names Celina Mikolajczak Vice President of Manufacturing Engineering.

Bringing high-volume battery manufacturing expertise to leadership team.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS, or “QuantumScape”) announced the appointment of Celina Mikolajczak as Vice President of Manufacturing Engineering. In this role, Mikolajczak will lead the transition of the company’s tools and manufacturing processes from research and development to production. One of her primary projects will be helping deploy high-throughput continuous-flow processes at QS-0, QuantumScape’s pre-pilot line facility in San Jose. QS-0 will feature a high-automation line capable of building over 200,000 cells per year for use in electric test vehicles.

A sum of 16169325 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.49M shares. QuantumScape Corporation shares reached a high of $27.74 and dropped to a low of $25.619 until finishing in the latest session at $25.89.

Guru’s Opinion on QuantumScape Corporation [QS]:

Cowen have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 2.60 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73.

QS Stock Performance Analysis:

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.58. With this latest performance, QS shares dropped by -29.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.17% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.90 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.25, while it was recorded at 25.65 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into QuantumScape Corporation Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for QS is now -30.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -641.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -672.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -271.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.54. Additionally, QS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] managed to generate an average of -$5,880,339 per employee.QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 72.20 and a Current Ratio set at 72.20.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,689 million, or 31.60% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,108,858, which is approximately 1272.964% of the company’s market cap and around 29.30% of the total institutional ownership; BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE LELAND STANFORD JUNIOR UNIVERSITY, holding 7,794,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.81 million in QS stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $168.28 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuantumScape Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 34,843,856 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 32,719,790 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 2,338,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,225,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,998,345 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 8,051,020 shares during the same period.