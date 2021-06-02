Market Analysts see NextDecade Corporation [NEXT] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

NextDecade Corporation [NASDAQ: NEXT] traded at a high on 06/01/21, posting a 17.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.26. The company report on May 6, 2021 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP Is Investigating NextDecade Corporation for Potential Breach of Fiduciary Duty Claims.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1134496 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NextDecade Corporation stands at 9.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.69%.

The market cap for NEXT stock reached $281.87 million, with 118.26 million shares outstanding and 110.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, NEXT reached a trading volume of 1134496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEXT shares is $2.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NextDecade Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for NextDecade Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $2.50, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on NEXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextDecade Corporation is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

How has NEXT stock performed recently?

NextDecade Corporation [NEXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.32. With this latest performance, NEXT shares gained by 2.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.62 for NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.22, while it was recorded at 1.99 for the last single week of trading, and 2.33 for the last 200 days.

NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NextDecade Corporation posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextDecade Corporation go to 0.60%.

Insider trade positions for NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]

There are presently around $180 million, or 84.70% of NEXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEXT stocks are: YORK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 54,337,479, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VALINOR MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 19,551,334 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.73 million in NEXT stocks shares; and BARDIN HILL MANAGEMENT PARTNERS LP, currently with $18.24 million in NEXT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in NextDecade Corporation [NASDAQ:NEXT] by around 1,928,762 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 857,328 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 90,606,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,392,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEXT stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,250,495 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 35,336 shares during the same period.