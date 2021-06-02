Market Analysts see Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Kirkland’s Inc. [NASDAQ: KIRK] closed the trading session at $24.04 on 06/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.00, while the highest price level was $26.05. The company report on June 1, 2021 that Kirkland’s Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:.

– Net sales increased 60.0% to $123.6 million, with 35 fewer stores compared to the prior year quarter, which included temporary store closures due to COVID-19.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 34.45 percent and weekly performance of -12.61 percent. The stock has been moved at 62.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 654.14K shares, KIRK reached to a volume of 1924659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIRK shares is $31.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIRK stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Kirkland’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $12 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2019, representing the official price target for Kirkland’s Inc. stock. On February 21, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for KIRK shares from 14.50 to 12.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kirkland’s Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIRK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

KIRK stock trade performance evaluation

Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.61. With this latest performance, KIRK shares dropped by -18.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2085.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.74 for Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.39, while it was recorded at 26.26 for the last single week of trading, and 19.40 for the last 200 days.

Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.26 and a Gross Margin at +14.74. Kirkland’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.06.

Return on Total Capital for KIRK is now 5.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.32. Additionally, KIRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 156.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK] managed to generate an average of $3,540 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 252.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.Kirkland’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kirkland’s Inc. go to 15.00%.

Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $248 million, or 71.70% of KIRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIRK stocks are: OSMIUM PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 1,346,370, which is approximately 3.753% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,041,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.05 million in KIRK stocks shares; and PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY, currently with $19.03 million in KIRK stock with ownership of nearly 204.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kirkland’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Kirkland’s Inc. [NASDAQ:KIRK] by around 3,651,895 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 1,880,849 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 4,796,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,329,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIRK stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,923,387 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 719,214 shares during the same period.