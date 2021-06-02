Li Auto Inc. [LI] Stock trading around $23.30 per share: What’s Next?

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.48% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.71%. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Quarterly total revenues reached RMB3.58 billion (US$545.7 million)1Quarterly deliveries were 12,579 vehiclesQuarterly gross margin reached 17.3%.

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The one-year Li Auto Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.39. The average equity rating for LI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.39 billion, with 1.11 billion shares outstanding and 95.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.18M shares, LI stock reached a trading volume of 17235584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Li Auto Inc. [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $36.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price from $33 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on LI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.89.

LI Stock Performance Analysis:

Li Auto Inc. [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.71. With this latest performance, LI shares gained by 19.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.78% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.86 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.16, while it was recorded at 22.11 for the last single week of trading, and 24.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Li Auto Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.76 and a Gross Margin at +15.51. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.76.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -3.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.66. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$5,753 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

LI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Li Auto Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -412.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LI.

Li Auto Inc. [LI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,500 million, or 15.70% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,803,558, which is approximately 374.626% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 12,787,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $297.94 million in LI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $239.84 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly 215.641% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li Auto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 65,752,426 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 20,364,572 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 21,192,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,309,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,912,724 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 7,459,806 shares during the same period.