Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] moved up 0.74: Why It’s Important

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] closed the trading session at $67.03 on 06/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $66.875, while the highest price level was $68.33. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Johnson Controls commits to R-454B as future environmentally sustainable refrigerant solution in North America.

– The next-generation, lowest Global Warming Potential (GWP) EPA SNAP approved refrigerant, produced by The Chemours Company, was chosen as the best solution to minimize environmental impact and energy use.

– This change applies to the company’s ducted residential and commercial unitary products as well as air-cooled scroll chillers in North America and specific international markets where codes are in alignment.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 43.87 percent and weekly performance of 3.54 percent. The stock has been moved at 45.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, JCI reached to a volume of 3356030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $69.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $70 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $52 to $73, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on JCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 27.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

JCI stock trade performance evaluation

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.54. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 7.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.85 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.78, while it was recorded at 66.13 for the last single week of trading, and 51.09 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.86 and a Gross Margin at +33.23. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.83.

Return on Total Capital for JCI is now 6.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.73. Additionally, JCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] managed to generate an average of $6,505 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Johnson Controls International plc posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 39.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 17.36%.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42,938 million, or 93.00% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 72,593,832, which is approximately -11.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 58,839,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.94 billion in JCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.69 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly 1.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 374 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 63,869,350 shares. Additionally, 409 investors decreased positions by around 63,982,438 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 512,734,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 640,586,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,239,932 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 6,060,692 shares during the same period.