H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON] – find out why.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ETON] price plunged by -16.84 percent to reach at -$1.43. The company report on May 28, 2021 that Eton Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from U.S. FDA for Dehydrated Alcohol Injection.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Nasdaq: ETON), announced that the company has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in response to the submission of its New Drug Application (NDA) for dehydrated alcohol injection for the treatment of methanol poisoning. The CRL indicated that the FDA has completed its review of the application and has determined that the application cannot be approved in its present form. A Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) of the product’s European contract manufacturer is pending due to what the company believes are COVID-related travel restrictions. The company believes all other FDA questions raised in the letter can be fully addressed in a response in the coming months.

About Eton PharmaceuticalsEton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The company currently owns or receives royalties from three FDA-approved products, including ALKINDI® SPRINKLE, Biorphen®, and Alaway Preservative Free®, and has six additional products that have been submitted to the FDA.

A sum of 2597319 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 242.18K shares. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $8.05 and dropped to a low of $6.885 until finishing in the latest session at $7.06.

Guru’s Opinion on Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ETON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

ETON Stock Performance Analysis:

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.35. With this latest performance, ETON shares dropped by -18.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.16 for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.89, while it was recorded at 8.29 for the last single week of trading, and 8.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON] shares currently have an operating margin of -69515.38 and a Gross Margin at -2302.56. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71717.95.

Return on Total Capital for ETON is now -142.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -148.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -213.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.60. Additionally, ETON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON] managed to generate an average of -$1,748,125 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.00 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

ETON Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETON.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $62 million, or 36.00% of ETON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETON stocks are: OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 4,040,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,086,266 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.67 million in ETON stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $6.35 million in ETON stock with ownership of nearly -7.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ETON] by around 506,257 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 446,550 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 7,832,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,785,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETON stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 290,166 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 25,033 shares during the same period.