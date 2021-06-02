Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] stock Initiated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $2

Great Panther Mining Limited [AMEX: GPL] loss -1.72% on the last trading session, reaching $0.71 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Great Panther Mining Announces Tucano Operational Update.

TSX: GPR | NYSE American: GPL.

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX:GPR; NYSE-A:GPL) (“Great Panther” or the “Company”), a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas, reports that wall movements have been detected in the west wall of the south-central portion of the Urucum Central South (“UCS”) open pit at Tucano, the Company’s wholly-owned mining operation in Brazil. Heavy rainfall, well above seasonal average, triggered higher phreatic levels in the west wall impacting slope stability. In order to ensure health and safety for workers, mining activities in UCS were temporarily halted. The mill will continue to receive ore from the Urucum North open pit and from stockpiles.

Great Panther Mining Limited represents 355.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $246.24 million with the latest information. GPL stock price has been found in the range of $0.70 to $0.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, GPL reached a trading volume of 3525715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Great Panther Mining Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2014, representing the official price target for Great Panther Mining Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2.25, while Global Hunter Securities kept a Neutral rating on GPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Great Panther Mining Limited is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPL in the course of the last twelve months was 11.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for GPL stock

Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.08. With this latest performance, GPL shares dropped by -8.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.85 for Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7993, while it was recorded at 0.7271 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8616 for the last 200 days.

Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.96 and a Gross Margin at +25.75. Great Panther Mining Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.13.

Return on Total Capital for GPL is now 35.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.94. Additionally, GPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Great Panther Mining Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Great Panther Mining Limited posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]

There are presently around $47 million, or 15.10% of GPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,519,409, which is approximately -3.773% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 10,048,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.25 million in GPL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $5.6 million in GPL stock with ownership of nearly 10.501% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Great Panther Mining Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Great Panther Mining Limited [AMEX:GPL] by around 2,999,086 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 11,312,315 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 50,990,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,301,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPL stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 596,543 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 4,483,899 shares during the same period.