Goldman lifts Stellantis N.V. [STLA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Stellantis N.V. [NYSE: STLA] traded at a high on 06/01/21, posting a 2.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.97. The company report on May 29, 2021 that Jeep® Offers Special-edition Freedom Models for 2021 Across the Entire Lineup as a Tribute to U.S. Military.

Jeep® offers a full lineup of Freedom special editions, with military-themed exterior and interior design cues, to honor servicemen and servicewoman.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4652177 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Stellantis N.V. stands at 1.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.52%.

The market cap for STLA stock reached $62.39 billion, with 3.12 billion shares outstanding and 523.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, STLA reached a trading volume of 4652177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Stellantis N.V. [STLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $22.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03.

How has STLA stock performed recently?

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.28. With this latest performance, STLA shares gained by 20.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 154.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.47 for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.88, while it was recorded at 19.35 for the last single week of trading, and 15.54 for the last 200 days.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stellantis N.V. [STLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.58 and a Gross Margin at +10.92. Stellantis N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.03.

Return on Total Capital for STLA is now 5.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.05. Additionally, STLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] managed to generate an average of $153 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.

Earnings analysis for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stellantis N.V. posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V. go to 20.11%.

Insider trade positions for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]

There are presently around $16,944 million, or 40.43% of STLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: BPIFRANCE SA with ownership of 192,703,907, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.35% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT US, INC., holding 107,821,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 billion in STLA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.63 billion in STLA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stellantis N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Stellantis N.V. [NYSE:STLA] by around 605,415,297 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 170,568,367 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 89,850,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 865,834,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLA stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 330,573,332 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 60,888,764 shares during the same period.