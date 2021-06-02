Goldman lifts MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MINISO Group Holding Limited [NYSE: MNSO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.55% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.12%. The company report on May 19, 2021 that MINISO Announces Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) (“MINISO” or the “Company”), a fast-growing global value retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended March 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 .

The one-year MINISO Group Holding Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.72. The average equity rating for MNSO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.83 billion, with 303.98 million shares outstanding and 30.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 782.60K shares, MNSO stock reached a trading volume of 3455690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNSO shares is $32.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNSO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MINISO Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MINISO Group Holding Limited is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNSO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90.

MNSO Stock Performance Analysis:

MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.12. With this latest performance, MNSO shares dropped by -16.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.74% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.03 for MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.45, while it was recorded at 22.53 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into MINISO Group Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.03 and a Gross Margin at +30.43. MINISO Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.47.

Return on Total Capital for MNSO is now 27.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.06. Additionally, MNSO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.27.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.

MNSO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNSO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MINISO Group Holding Limited go to 3.32%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] Insider Position Details

Positions in MINISO Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in MINISO Group Holding Limited [NYSE:MNSO] by around 13,718,986 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 10,741,571 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 7,575,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,035,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNSO stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,069,126 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 5,874,394 shares during the same period.