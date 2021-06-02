For Corning Incorporated [GLW], Analyst sees a rise to $55. What next?

Corning Incorporated [NYSE: GLW] closed the trading session at $43.12 on 06/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.055, while the highest price level was $44.12. The company report on May 12, 2021 that Corning Celebrates Grand Opening of Gen 10.5 LCD Glass Plant in Wuhan, China.

The facility will support BOE, China’s leading panel maker.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) hosted an opening ceremony for its Gen 10.5 liquid crystal display (LCD) glass substrate manufacturing facility in the city of Wuhan in the Hubei Province, China. The facility is co-located with a BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (BOE) plant. With the successful operation of the plant, and the easing of restrictions in the region, Corning is commemorating this important step in building its presence in China and strengthening its relationship with an industry leader.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.78 percent and weekly performance of -2.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.61M shares, GLW reached to a volume of 4696992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Corning Incorporated [GLW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLW shares is $49.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Corning Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Corning Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $44, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on GLW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corning Incorporated is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLW in the course of the last twelve months was 45.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

GLW stock trade performance evaluation

Corning Incorporated [GLW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, GLW shares dropped by -2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.55 for Corning Incorporated [GLW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.25, while it was recorded at 43.53 for the last single week of trading, and 37.79 for the last 200 days.

Corning Incorporated [GLW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corning Incorporated [GLW] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.38 and a Gross Margin at +34.01. Corning Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.53.

Return on Total Capital for GLW is now 5.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corning Incorporated [GLW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.63. Additionally, GLW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corning Incorporated [GLW] managed to generate an average of $10,218 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Corning Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Corning Incorporated [GLW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corning Incorporated posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 108.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corning Incorporated go to 23.90%.

Corning Incorporated [GLW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25,319 million, or 69.80% of GLW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,107,601, which is approximately 6.447% of the company’s market cap and around 9.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 57,101,205 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 billion in GLW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.36 billion in GLW stock with ownership of nearly 4.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corning Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 503 institutional holders increased their position in Corning Incorporated [NYSE:GLW] by around 40,139,125 shares. Additionally, 452 investors decreased positions by around 33,287,784 shares, while 217 investors held positions by with 506,889,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 580,316,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLW stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,074,374 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 3,622,296 shares during the same period.