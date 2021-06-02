EPR Properties [EPR] gain 69.17% so far this year. What now?

EPR Properties [NYSE: EPR] gained 11.86% or 5.83 points to close at $54.98 with a heavy trading volume of 1677622 shares. The company report on May 14, 2021 that EPR Properties Announces Conference Call Access to Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced that due to the continuing public health issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of its shareholders, it is providing conference call access to its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) to be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Central Time).

While attendance in person at the Annual Meeting will still be permitted, the Company is providing all shareholders with the option to access the Annual Meeting via the conference call, rather than attending the Annual Meeting in person as a precautionary health and safety measure. In addition, only Company officers needed to conduct the business of the meeting will be present, and no other officers or trustees will be attending the meeting in person. Shareholders may listen to the formal proceedings of the Annual Meeting, followed by a brief business update of the Company, by accessing the Annual Meeting via the conference call.

It opened the trading session at $50.93, the shares rose to $55.00 and dropped to $50.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EPR points out that the company has recorded 44.68% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -166.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 616.33K shares, EPR reached to a volume of 1677622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EPR Properties [EPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPR shares is $45.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPR stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for EPR Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for EPR Properties stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EPR Properties is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.28.

Trading performance analysis for EPR stock

EPR Properties [EPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.69. With this latest performance, EPR shares gained by 15.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.04 for EPR Properties [EPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.75, while it was recorded at 49.92 for the last single week of trading, and 37.48 for the last 200 days.

EPR Properties [EPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EPR Properties [EPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.98 and a Gross Margin at +45.36. EPR Properties’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.39.

Return on Total Capital for EPR is now 2.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EPR Properties [EPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.13. Additionally, EPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EPR Properties [EPR] managed to generate an average of -$2,485,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

EPR Properties [EPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EPR Properties posted -0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPR Properties go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at EPR Properties [EPR]

There are presently around $3,101 million, or 86.10% of EPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,544,854, which is approximately -6.502% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,694,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $525.65 million in EPR stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $304.25 million in EPR stock with ownership of nearly 12.973% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EPR Properties stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in EPR Properties [NYSE:EPR] by around 7,182,112 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 10,165,407 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 45,754,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,102,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPR stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,827,309 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,583,070 shares during the same period.