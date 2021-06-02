DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] Stock trading around $6.56 per share: What’s Next?

DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DHT] traded at a high on 06/01/21, posting a 2.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.56. The company report on May 5, 2021 that DHT Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 5, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78427.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3881916 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DHT Holdings Inc. stands at 2.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.26%.

The market cap for DHT stock reached $1.08 billion, with 171.29 million shares outstanding and 143.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, DHT reached a trading volume of 3881916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHT shares is $7.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for DHT Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for DHT Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Neutral rating on DHT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DHT Holdings Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHT in the course of the last twelve months was 15.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

How has DHT stock performed recently?

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.64. With this latest performance, DHT shares gained by 11.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.81 for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.01, while it was recorded at 6.31 for the last single week of trading, and 5.61 for the last 200 days.

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.20 and a Gross Margin at +49.79. DHT Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.53.

Return on Total Capital for DHT is now 19.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.58. Additionally, DHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] managed to generate an average of $14,792,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.DHT Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DHT Holdings Inc. posted 0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT Holdings Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]

There are presently around $591 million, or 56.20% of DHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,953,039, which is approximately -21.576% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 11,936,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.31 million in DHT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $41.97 million in DHT stock with ownership of nearly 3.875% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DHT Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DHT] by around 14,091,550 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 11,419,990 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 64,572,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,083,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,428,725 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,336,058 shares during the same period.