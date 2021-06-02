Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] Revenue clocked in at $7.00 billion, up 55.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [NYSE: SID] price surged by 8.21 percent to reach at $0.7. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional to Host Earnings Call.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

A sum of 3736217 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.36M shares. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares reached a high of $9.24 and dropped to a low of $8.97 until finishing in the latest session at $9.23.

The one-year SID stock forecast points to a potential downside of -21.13. The average equity rating for SID stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SID shares is $7.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SID stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for SID in the course of the last twelve months was 6.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

SID Stock Performance Analysis:

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.59. With this latest performance, SID shares gained by 2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 390.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.35 for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.24, while it was recorded at 8.61 for the last single week of trading, and 5.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.94 and a Gross Margin at +35.97. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.62.

Return on Total Capital for SID is now 17.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 361.13. Additionally, SID Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 318.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] managed to generate an average of $108,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

SID Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SID. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional go to 3.60%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $330 million, or 2.80% of SID stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SID stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,560,910, which is approximately -5.165% of the company’s market cap and around 54.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 4,580,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.07 million in SID stocks shares; and CAPITAL GROWTH MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $34.72 million in SID stock with ownership of nearly -16.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [NYSE:SID] by around 11,939,008 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 7,253,330 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 19,536,493 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,728,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SID stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,143,176 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 970,134 shares during the same period.