Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain 53.41% so far this year. What now?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] jumped around 0.06 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.08 at the close of the session, up 5.88%. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. Announces Memorandum of Understanding with Movie Planet LLC and Youa Group to Launch Joint Development of Non-Fungible Token (NFT) for Film Databases.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) on April 23 through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Color China Entertainment Co., Ltd., Movie Planet LLC (hereinafter referred to as “Movie Planet”), and a South Korea-based company, Youa Group (hereinafter referred to as “Youa Group”). Pursuant to the MOU and subject to definitive agreements, the three parties will aim to jointly develop a NFT application for the Hollywood Film Festival and International Film Festival databases.

Movie Planet is a Hollywood-based company that focuses on the development of film copyrights. It currently owns the copyrights of many international award-winning films. It also holds large-scale international film exhibitions and has good relationships with the world’s top film actors, film production teams, and screenwriter teams. Youa Group is a global blockchain firm. It owns among others, several blockchain related companies, including a blockchain technology company, a blockchain entertainment company “K-play contents,” a blockchain industry media company, a digital asset exchange named “Coinrism,” and a blockchain investment fund.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stock is now 53.41% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CSCW Stock saw the intraday high of $1.08 and lowest of $1.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.67, which means current price is +79.70% above from all time high which was touched on 03/30/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.92M shares, CSCW reached a trading volume of 3631154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has CSCW stock performed recently?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.85. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -12.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 165.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.45 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1945, while it was recorded at 1.0460 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8317 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.87.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Earnings analysis for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.80% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 243,550, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.30% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 132,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in CSCW stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE NORTH AMERICA L.P., currently with $0.12 million in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 582,939 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 24,883 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 75,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 683,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 582,939 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 14,527 shares during the same period.